Kisses Delavin, this beauty rides horses like an astute cowgirl

DALAGUETE, Cebu –Kisses Delavin shares some behind-the-scenes in the making of her tourism video for Miss Universe Philippines 2021 competition.

The 22-year-old actress can be seen carefully listening to instructions as she tames her horse on a sandbar.

She can be seen wearing a white jumpsuit and in full makeup.

“So much art to make. So much people to get to know and love. So much dreams to fulfill and places to see. But in this moment, the now is all there is. It’s all we have. Hold it close.

#MasbatePhilippines” Delavin told fans in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I S S E S (@kissesdelavin)

Delavin showcased her hometown, the beautiful island of Masbate in her tourism video.

She went horseback riding and boating while visiting various tourist spots in the province such as beaches, grasslands and churches.

The actress also showed some local products and cuisine as she talked about the province’s “postcard-worthy views” and “rodeo action.”

The video can be viewed on the Empire Philippines’ YouTube channel uploaded on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Delavin will vie for the most coveted crown in the Philippine pageantry along with 29 other ladies.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization started with 100 delegates.

For this year, the organization had its candidates go through a series of challenges to determine who would advance further into the competition.

The top 75 was announced on Aug. 8 and the roster was trimmed down to 50 last Aug. 22.

The 30 candidates will be seen live on coronation night on Sept. 25. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy