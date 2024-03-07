5 common mole superstitions that will make your life prosperous

CEBU CITY, Philippines — We all have moles in the different parts of our bodies from the top of our heads to the soles of our feet, and most of the time we get more self-confidence with these moles for making us feel beautiful and unique.

Some moles are small, there are also huge moles that have a dark or light appearance on our skin. According to the Japan Times, there’s a whole branch of fortunetelling called hokuro uranai in which character and fortune are divided according to the placement of moles on the face or body.

READ: Mole on my shoulder

These are the list of five common moles that will make your life prosperous:

1. A mole on top of your head

This represents good luck and someone will always help you in times of trouble. Having this mole means that if you are having a bad time or day, the mole will be there to save the day.

2. A mole on the stomach

You will be lucky in love if you have this mole. If you still have not found your true love yet, someone will come and this person will be madly in love with you.

3. A mole on the forehead

This illustrates wealth, you will become famous for your particular expertise and it will lead you to success.

4. A mole on the right side of your nose

You may earn money fast by being a hardworking person. Money will come to you easily if you will work for it.

5. A mole on your side hand

You will be trusted to complete a task precisely and clearly. People will be confident to give you a big role because they are sure you will accomplish it smoothly.

Although there are plenty of common mole superstitions that have unique and flattering meanings at the end of the day we are still the ones who find what makes us feel better and be determined to work for our necessities in life.

READ: You know you’re Filipino if you believe in these 12 superstitions