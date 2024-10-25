Wave check: Surfing in San Fernando, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hidden in a small, industrious yet thriving municipality in the southern part of Cebu lies a gem that has been discovered by few but is ready to be explored by many.

San Fernando, Cebu, known for its laid back atmosphere, offers more than just its culture and heritage.

A group of outdoor enthusiasts, formed in 2013, is now paving the way to put the town of San Fernando in Cebu on the surfing map of the country.

Meet the team of Go San Fernando, who you’ll usually find in a sanctuary of adventure seekers just a few minutes from the national highway.

Ian Bacalla is one of the team’s pioneers. He was already into skateboarding before he was introduced to surfing by a friend from outside Cebu.

Through Go San Fernando’s efforts, surfing and paddling have brought a fresh and exciting vibe to San Fernando, attracting locals and tourists.

Now, there’s a growing community of seasoned and new surfers in this rising destination for water sports, which is just around 30 kilometers south of the capital Cebu City.

“Una ko naka suway og surf sa Baler. Pagka abot sa time nga gi ingnan ko nga naa’y balud diha sa inyoha sa San Fernando. Mao to na introduce ko diha, sa balud, sa among kaugalingon nga yard,” he said.

(I first tried surfing in Baler. Time came when someone told me that there are good waves in San Fernando. That’s when I was introduced to Balud, which was in our own backyard.)

Balud is a barangay (village) in the town.

From that time on, what began as a group enjoying the outdoors through camping and skating, opened new opportunities for the younger generation to master the art of balancing on water.

It wasn’t hard for Ian to form a group of surfers and paddlers, bringing in his former bandmates and close friends, Windy Mar Facturan and Abdiaz Gedaro, to help spread the love for surfing in San Fernando.

With the influence of some surfer friends they met through the camping site at “Bacalla Woods” in the San Fernando mountains, the group gradually grew and is now making waves of their own.

The team began regular training when pandemic restrictions eased, and it was then that Ian realized they had a real chance to promote San Fernando as a surfing spot in Cebu.

‘Spitting Thomas’

One particular spot they consider their training ground and playground is “Spitting Thomas,” located in Sitio Tapon, Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando, Cebu.

This spot provided surfers with the opportunity to practice and hone their skills.

Abdiaz Gedaro is one of the coaches of these young athletes.

“Unahon gyud ang mga fundamentals. Disiplina ug time on water, mao ra gyud na. Wa ma’y lain maka improve sa imong [skills] in terms of paddling, anha ra gyud ka permi sa tubig,” he said.

(Fundamentals should always be first. Discipline and time on water, that’s it. There’s nothing else that can help improve your skills in terms of paddling other than time on water.)

He added that balancing and swimming are just a few of the essential skills one needs before surfing or paddling.

WAVE CHECK

This team of surfers and paddle boarders aren’t just in it for fun. They’re determined to make a name for San Fernando’s surf and paddling scene.

Last August, some paddlers from Go San Fernando, including Roberto Delima, Thonejay Manugas, and Arnie John Sasil, competed in the Route 97 Ultra Distance Race 2024 in Thailand. Sasil clinched third place in the Inhuman Category, with Manugas finishing fifth, while Delima took third place in the Amazing Men’s SUP Open Category.

What adds more excitement for this team is the challenge of catching waves.

They can’t surf every day, so they have to be patient and alert, constantly checking the weather for the right conditions. This is what they call a “wave check.”

With the help of weather apps and lookouts from surfers living near the shoreline, the team knows exactly when to grab their boards and make the most of the waves to practice and hone their skills.

CHALLENGES

Like any sport, there are bumps along the way. For paddling and surfing, aside from the seasonal chances to catch waves, one of the biggest challenges is equipment.

Boards often get damaged or break during practice or competitions, which makes it harder to train and participate in events.

Another issue the team faces is logistics. Previously, they had easy access to surfing spots. But with the town’s development, some of the roads leading to the sea have been closed.

This leaves “Spitting Thomas” as their main training ground.

“Dako siya namo nga problem kay pag sugod og tukod sa mga planta diha, wa mi pahibaw-a ba. Kalit la’g sira. Support gyud sa LGU ang kinahanglan. Sa government, at least i-recognize lang nila nga surfing spot nani siya,” said Facturan.

(This is a huge problem for us because when they started building a plant there, they didn’t let us know. They just all of a sudden closed it. We really need the support of the LGU. At least they recognize that this is a surfing spot.)

LGU support for surfing

In response to the team’s plight, San Fernando’s Sangguinang Kabataan president, Ashley Reville, assured them that they would seek the LGU’s help to recognize and preserve Spitting Thomas as a surfing spot in their town.

“Kami sad sa LGU as legislator sad, mao sad sa usa sa among gi protektahan. Nga ang kani atoang community sa surfing, kaning Go San Fernando nga kaning dapit sa baybayon sa pantalan ma preserve pa gyud siya. Di siya ma hilabtan kay tungod daghan pa ang mga bata nga naglaom nga pwde pa nila’ng ma surf-an,” Reville said.

(We in the LGU as legislators, this is what we’re trying to protect. That this comunity of surfing, this Go San Fernando team, this part of the coast near the port will be preserved. This shouldn’t be touched because there are a lot of young ones who hope to be able to surf here.)

What began as a simple pastime has transformed into a way of life for the Go San Fernando team.

Through surfing and paddling, they’ve learned the value of discipline, perseverance, and the joy of sharing their passion with others.

Now, they’re passing those lessons on, inspiring the next generation to discover the thrill of riding the waves.

Whether you’re a seasoned surfer or just curious about the surfing, San Fernando is one place you’d want to try. Here, the waves are calling, and adventure awaits.