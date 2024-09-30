IN PHOTOS: 7th Argao Cebu boardriding festival

Now on its 19th year, the Argao Skimboarding competition continues to attract more participants from the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

The event evolved into a “Boardriding Festival” last 2018, that included competitions in skateboarding (downhill and surf skate) and stand-up Paddle (10km long distance and sprint).

READ MORE:

CDN wins big in 1st Cebu Metropolitan CMMA

The 7th Argao Cebu Boardriding Festival was held last September 19 to 22, 2024.

The downhill skateboarding race was held at the mountain barangays of Catamg and Panadtaran.

The surf skate competition was held at the Old Argao Pier in Barangay Poblacion, while the stand-up paddle and skimboarding competitions was held at Lawis Point, Poblacion, Argao.

The festival is part of the various activities held in line with the feast day Argao patron saint, St Micheal the Archangel.

Prior to the competitions, a coastal clean-up and tree planting activities was spearheaded by the organizers of the event, Sali Argao Boardriding and Adventure Inc. (SABAI).

Here are some photos from the event:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP