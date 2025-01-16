Ready to party? Here’s where the best Sinulog 2025 events are

Sinulog 2025 is just around the corner and the city is gearing up for another unforgettable celebration of culture and faith. Whether you’re a rookie or a veteran, choosing the right party spots can make all the difference.

From food fairs to music festivals, Cebu has something for everyone.

We’ve rounded up the best places to experience the energy and excitement of this iconic celebration. Get ready to dance all night long at these must-visit Sinulog party destinations!

TEN VIBO Music Festival 2025

Get ready to kick off Sinulog weekend at Vibo Place with the TEN VIBO Music Festival 2025, happening from January 18 to 19. This two-day festival promises electrifying performances, including special appearances by Orange Juice Asia and DJ Bandit. Tickets are available starting at P800 for general admission and P25,000 for VIP access.

For those looking to enjoy something beyond the music, Vibo Place has other exciting events lined up. Enjoy the flavors of Cebu at the Cebu in a Bite Food Fair, discover unique finds at the Treasures & Trinkets Bazaar, and support local artisans at the Z’nulog Market Fair by JCI Zugbuana. With so much to offer, Vibo Place promises a weekend to remember!

One Bisaya Music Festival

Celebrate Visayan culture and music at One Bisaya Music Festival by Apex Super Club, happening from January 13 to 19, at the City Time Square, Mandaue City.

This week-long celebration features nightly themes such as Sugod, Gugma, Tapok, and Kasaadya, each featuring renowned DJs, artists, and performers from across the region.

Whether you’re a fan of electronic dance music, or just looking for an exhilarating party atmosphere, this event ensures your Sinulog celebration will be one for the books. Reserve your tables now by texting 09859883888 and be part of the #theAPEXperience!

Sinulog Roofdeck Rave

Join the fun at bai Hotel Cebu with the Sinulog Roofdeck Rave from January 17 to 19, 2025. Head to the Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar for sick beats from DJ Rexx, DJ Mosaken, and live band performances from Alesis Cebu, Pytha, and Tribal Percussion.

Dance the night away to incredible music with a stunning rooftop view, all for free! This is the Sinulog experience you don’t want to miss!

AweSM Cebu 2025

Keep the energy high at SM City Cebu with AweSM Groove Grounds, from January 8 t0 19. Then, take the celebration to new heights with the Skypark Party at SM Seaside City Cebu on January 18 and 19 at 5 PM.

The fun continues with the Soundwave Party at SM City Cebu on January 19 at 7 PM, before ending the night with the AweSM Fireworks Display at SM Seaside City Cebu at 9 PM.

Sofronio Vasquez Solo Concert

Catch the Voice USA Season 26 Grand Winner, Sofronio Vasquez, as he lights up Cebu with his debut concert on January 18, 2025, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Ticket prices start at P1,300 for Silver, P2,800 for Gold, and P5,000 for VIP. Tickets are available at SM Ticketnet and the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel Lobby.

Sinulog 2025 brings the perfect blend of culture, faith, and music. From food fairs to music festivals, Cebu has something for everyone. Mark your calendars and get ready to party like never before!