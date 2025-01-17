Traslacion 2025: Rain, creativity, devotion shine during procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rain or shine, devotion marched on.

This was the scene at Traslacion 2025 in Cebu on Friday, January 17, as thousands of devotees braved the rain to join the mobile procession transferring the image of the Holy Child from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in Cebu City to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

The day began at 4 a.m. with the Walk with Mary foot procession, followed by the Traslacion Mass at the Basilica.

By 7:25 a.m., as the mobile procession commenced, rain began to pour, which prompted participants to unfurl umbrellas and cover themselves with raincoats.

However, the weather failed to deter their devotion.

Among the faithful was a black dog named “Kinit-an,” who sat quietly behind his owner, joining the procession as if sharing in the spiritual journey.

Two extraordinary bicycles also stood out, turning heads along the procession route. One devotee rode a penny-farthing, a 19th-century high-wheel bicycle with a large front wheel and a small rear wheel. Another pedaled a bike that resembled a roaring motorcycle, which amused the crowd at its creativity.

Meanwhile, the streets surrounding the Traslacion 2025 route buzzed with activity. Local vendors sold classic street snacks such as boiled sweet corn and puto bumbong—a sticky rice delicacy paired with grated coconut and butter or condensed milk—keeping the crowd fueled for the day’s festivities.

As the procession weaved through Barangay Mabolo and MJ Cuenco Avenue en route to Mandaue City, public transport vehicles caught themselves in traffic.

Students from Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepción in Mandaue lined the streets, waving flaglets as the Santo Niño passed by.

By the time the procession reached Subangdaku, a ray of sunshine broke through the clouds, illuminating the sea of devotees who had endured the rain earlier for Traslacion 2025.

The sounds of peeping motorcycle horns, rhythmic chants of “Pit Señor,” and waves of applause from the crowd filled the air, celebrating a centuries-old tradition that continues to inspire unity and faith.

Despite the rain and traffic, Traslacion 2025 showcased the strong faith and dedication of the Filipino people.

It was a reminder that faith, like the Sinulog festival, is a shared journey filled with heart, soul, and community.

