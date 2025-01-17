Peaceful Traslacion draws thousands despite the rain

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Despite the rain, devotees showed unwavering faith in Señor Sto. Niño during the Traslacion in Mandaue City on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The devotees lined the route of the Traslacion, waving their hands and holding statues of the Niño as they welcomed the images of the Holy Family—Señor Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and St. Joseph the Worker.

The Holy Family was warmly greeted by devotees upon arriving at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Barangay Centro.

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) reported that over 17,000 individuals participated in the Traslacion, with 14,000 lining the route and an additional 3,500 gathered inside and outside the parish.

MCPO Director Julius Sagandoy stated that the Traslacion was peaceful and orderly.

Sagandoy attributed the success to the cooperation of various government agencies and force multipliers, which ensured effective security, public safety, and crowd management.

“The Traslacion 2025 was a successful event conducted peacefully and safely. For that, I commend them for their cooperation, professionalism, dedication, and teamwork, all of which were crucial to this success,” Sagandoy said.

The MCPO deployed around 300 police officers, while 100 personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue also assisted. Additional support was provided by the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and other force multipliers.

The images of the Holy Family will be transported at midnight on January 18 for the Traslacion in Lapu-Lapu City, followed by the Fluvial Procession on Saturday morning. /clorenciana

