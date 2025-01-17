LIVE UPDATES: Walk with Mary, Traslacion 2025

These are the latest updates on the Penitential Walk with Mary and Traslacion 2025, which are part of the 460th Fiesta Señor in Cebu City.

Security ready

HAIL MARY!

Walk with Mary 2025 photos

Viva La Virgen!

Walk with Mary 2025 starts

Walk with Mary road closures

Over 1,400 cops to secure Walk with Mary, Traslacion 2025

More than 1,400 policemen will be deployed to secure the Walk with Mary foot procession and the Traslacion early Friday morning, January 17.

Both of these religious events, held in line with the 640th Fiesta Señor celebration, are attended by thousands of devotees each year.

This year, the much-anticipated Walk with Mary procession will be held a few hours after a free concert at the Cebu City Sports Center. The foot procession will be followed by the Traslacion or the transfer of the religious image of the Holy Child to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

Traslacion 2025: Mandaue preps nearly complete

Preparations for the Traslacion here is almost complete, traffic officials from city’s Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) announced.

Team on Tuesday, January 7, revealed they will deploy approximately 100 personnel to manage traffic during Traslacion in Mandaue City this January 17.

Aside from further meetings with the Mandaue City Police Office to ensure order and peace, TEAM officer-in-charge (OIC) Head, Hyll Retuya, said that preparations are nearly complete with the agency already 99 percent ready for the event.

