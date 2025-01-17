LIVE UPDATES: Walk with Mary, Traslacion 2025
These are the latest updates on the Penitential Walk with Mary and Traslacion 2025, which are part of the 460th Fiesta Señor in Cebu City.
Bookmark this page and refresh often to get the latest updates on these two important events held in line with the celebration of Fiesta Señor in honor of the Sr. Sto. Niño de Cebu.
Security ready
HAIL MARY!
Walk with Mary 2025 photos
Viva La Virgen!
Walk with Mary 2025 starts
Walk with Mary road closures
Over 1,400 cops to secure Walk with Mary, Traslacion 2025
More than 1,400 policemen will be deployed to secure the Walk with Mary foot procession and the Traslacion early Friday morning, January 17.
Both of these religious events, held in line with the 640th Fiesta Señor celebration, are attended by thousands of devotees each year.
This year, the much-anticipated Walk with Mary procession will be held a few hours after a free concert at the Cebu City Sports Center. The foot procession will be followed by the Traslacion or the transfer of the religious image of the Holy Child to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.
Read full story here.
Traslacion 2025: Mandaue preps nearly complete
Preparations for the Traslacion here is almost complete, traffic officials from city’s Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) announced.
Team on Tuesday, January 7, revealed they will deploy approximately 100 personnel to manage traffic during Traslacion in Mandaue City this January 17.
Aside from further meetings with the Mandaue City Police Office to ensure order and peace, TEAM officer-in-charge (OIC) Head, Hyll Retuya, said that preparations are nearly complete with the agency already 99 percent ready for the event.
