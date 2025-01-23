CCSC track oval reopens on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) rubberized track oval is set to reopen to the public tomorrow, January 24, Friday.

The oval was temporarily closed on November 13, 2024, to undergo major repairs. While it partially reopened earlier this month for the 32nd Cebu City Olympics’ track events, it remained off-limits to the general public.

These track events ran for three days, coinciding with preparations and the actual activities of the Sinulog Festival, which also utilized the venue.

To recall, the CCSC track oval had previously been closed for over a year for extensive renovations, beginning in May 2023. It reopened just a week before the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in July.

However, the reopening was overshadowed by controversy due to poor workmanship, as visible damages on the rubberized surface were noted even before the games began.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) and a private surveyor later confirmed that the oval was 0.88 meters short of the standard 400-meter distance. This oversight tarnished Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa, with 11 meet records nullified due to the measurement issue.

Despite these past challenges, the CCSC track oval will reopen to the public tomorrow, starting at 5:00 a.m.

