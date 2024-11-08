Cebu City Sports Center track oval to undergo renovation… again

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has announced the temporary closure of its rubberized track oval for long-awaited renovations, beginning on November 13, 2024.

The decision, announced via Facebook by CCSC management on November 7, has sparked concern within Cebu’s running community, particularly among dedicated joggers who frequently use the track oval.

The need for renovations has been pressing since the track oval’s reopening in July, when it served as a venue for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

The oval’s condition quickly drew public scrutiny due to significant wear and tear, even before it was being used for the meet.

At present, visible holes of all sizes scattered across the track. These issues have raised serious safety concerns and prompted criticism over the quality of construction, which had only been completed July following more than a year of work. The oval was closed from May 2023 to July 2024 for renovations in preparation for the Palaro.

READ MORE:

CCSC’s rubberized track oval shows ‘visible signs’ of damage

Lawyer warns of lawsuit against contractor over athlete’s injury on CCSC track oval

Minglanilla track oval built with quality in mind – town councilor

Before the Palarong Pambansa began, runners and athletes had already noted alarming damage to the supposedly “newly made” track.

Most recently, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) track and field competition held at the CCSC added to the controversy.

Oval short by .88m

Athletes and coaches voiced strong concerns about the oval’s condition, pointing out that the deteriorating surface posed potential hazards during the competition.

Adding to the controversy, the CCSC track was revealed to be slightly shorter than the standard 400 meters, falling short by an average of 0.88 meters across its eight lanes.

This discrepancy led the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) to nullify 11 Palarong Pambansa records set on the track. Local organizers, who brought in a private surveyor to remeasure the oval, confirmed the findings, further questioning the track’s compliance with standards.

Despite these, the Cesafi track and field meet proceeded with a caveat – personal and meet records established during the competition were not officially recognized due to the track’s discrepancies.

However, the project’s delay and the flaws uncovered in its recent construction have left many questioning the oversight of one of Cebu’s most important athletic facilities.

In addition, due to the renovation, the Cebu City Olympics originally scheduled December 13-18 will now be and see if the renovation will be completed prior to its schedule. Otherwise, the organizers will have to look for an alternative venue for the track events.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP