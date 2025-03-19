Comelec Mandaue: Schools ready for May elections

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec Mandaue) conducted an inspection of schools that will be used as polling precincts in the May elections to ensure that all venues are in proper condition.

A total of 271 precincts are set to be established across the city, which has approximately 236,000 registered voters.

Since last year, the local office has been evaluating the condition of the classrooms and schools.

“Mana mi sa amoang inspection. So far, okay ra man siya. Ang ilaha sad electricity okay ra pod. Naa lang silay request, kanang busted lights,” said Comelec-Mandaue Election Assistant Jaqueline Reuyan.

(We already completed the inspection. So far, everything is okay. They also have stable supply of electricity. They just have one request, which is [the replacement of the] busted lights.)

And unlike in the past elections, they won’t be using makeshift classrooms in the May elections, Reuyan said.

Damaged lights

Miguel Lumapas, the executive secretary of Mayor Glenn Bercede, said that the issue on busted lights will be discussed in the next meeting of the Local School Board.

In addition, Lumapas said that the City Engineering Office holds weekly meetings, wherein the items for discussion include the status of the different public schools here.

“We want to make sure nga walay guba nga suga ig election kay maabtan ra ba og 6 p.m. and onwards ang atoang activities during election day. Kinahanglan hayag ang atoang schools para safety sad sa atoa magamit man sad sa students after,” said Lumapas.

(We want to make sure that there are no busted lights during the elections because the activities will continue 6 p.m. onwards. We have to ensure safety in the schools and these can also be used by the students later on.)

Lumapas is urging the schools to submit a request of their individuals needs for support to their office as he also mentioned a plan to reach out to the school principals for coordination.

Election paraphernalia

Meanwhile, Comelec Mandaue is still awaiting the arrival of the second batch of election paraphernalia from their head office.

Reuyan said that they have already received the forms that are needed for final testing and sealing of the vote counting machines, while the City Treasurer’s Office has received the non-accountable election materials, including thumbprint takers and secrecy folders.

