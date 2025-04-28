DepEd to roll out AI-driven programs for learners with disabilities

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Monday that it is preparing to roll out artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives aimed at supporting learners with disabilities (LWDs) across the country.

According to the DepEd, the initiatives—which include the establishment of the advanced Inclusive Learning Resource Centers (ILRCs) and the development of an AI-powered tool for early disability detection—aim to provide LWDs with equal access to quality education and opportunities.

Pilot testing is set for select Metro Manila schools with no exact date yet, but with future plans for nationwide expansion.

“The Department is fully committed to harnessing technology not only for instruction but also for decision-making, resource planning, and inclusive service delivery,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said in a statement.

DepEd explained that the ILRCs will replace existing Special Education (Sped) Centers with virtual and satellite versions, to broaden access to specialized educational resources.

Meanwhile, DepEd said it is also enhancing its Alternative Delivery Modes and the Alternative Learning System by focusing it on capacity-building for educators, robust policy monitoring, and integrating assistive technology and AI into classrooms.

“This aims to create more personalized learning experiences tailored to the unique needs of LWDs,” DepEd said.

An AI tool tagged Project Sabay (which stands for Screening using AI-Based Assistance for Young children) by the DepEd-Education Center for AI Research (ECAIR) is also under development, with inputs taken from education experts, health professionals and Sped practitioners.

“This AI tool intends to modernize the early identification process for children potentially at risk of disabilities, supporting the crucial Child Find System mandated by Republic Act No. 1165,” DepEd said.

“We’re designing ways to automate parts of the screening process to help make school-level decision-making more efficient,” ECAIR Managing Director Erika Legara, for her part, added.

