AI tapped to help Cebu City manage traffic

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The use of artificial intelligence, or AI, for the management of vehicular traffic in Cebu City has been proposed by a local legislator.

With various proposals and programs aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Cebu City, the heightened emphasis on leveraging AI has prompted Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, recently reinstated as the head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), to explore its implementation.

Filed on January 4, the proposed resolution aims to employ artificial intelligence, or AI, for the management of traffic in the city and facilitate a more rapid emergency response to vehicular incidents in Cebu City.

“The use of AI would greatly benefit Filipinos, in general, and Cebuanos, in particular, as it would improve the traffic situation and would save time, allowing for a smoother transportation,” read an excerpt from the resolution.

Gealon stressed that the emergence of technology has paved the way for the extensive application of artificial intelligence (AI), which is proving to be a substantial advantage across various industries.

In this context, AI has found application in traffic management and is poised to significantly transform urban transportation. It is employed to analyze real-time traffic data, enabling the government to make informed decisions that enhance traffic flow.

Furthermore, Gealon emphasized the potential of AI in creating a mobile application designed for accessing transport information and establishing a centralized system for the efficient dispatch of public transport. This approach supports transport operators in aligning with modernization programs.

According to Gealon, “A traffic management and enforcement system that utilizes AI allows the government and relevant offices to utilize mobile applications and variable message signage to access traffic information,” as stated in the resolution.

Additionally, it was mentioned, “Cashless payments for traffic violation tickets and the implementation of towing fees can be processed through mobile applications.”

In light of these possibilities, the city councilor has formally requested the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) or entities possessing similar expertise to conduct a feasibility study on the implementation of artificial intelligence in managing vehicular traffic in Cebu City.

