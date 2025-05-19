Progressive groups show solidarity with CERNET 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several representatives from progressive groups and marginalized sectors gathered on Monday morning, May 19, to express their solidarity ahead of the second hearing of the charges filed against the Cebu-based nongovernmental organization (NGO), the Community Empowerment Resource Network (CERNET), during a press conference.

Present at the press conference were Paolo Echavez from the Kabataan Partylist, Dyan Gumanao from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Armand Dayoha from Assert Development Initiatives, Jaime Paglinawan from Bayan Central Visayas, John Ruiz III from Bayan Muna, and Belinda Allere from Gabriela Women’s Party.

Representing the marginalized sectors were Ursina Torregosa from the Tipolo Residents Association and Geovanni Gabuli from Pundok Sagop Kalikopan.

According to earlier reports by Ador Vincent Mayol of Inquirer Visayas, the Department of Justice, in May 2024, ordered the filing of charges against 27 members of CERNET — hence the name CERNET 27 — for allegedly violating the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10168).

The first hearing of the case took place in February this year. The second hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20.

The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 criminalizes the financing of terrorism and related offenses, aiming to prevent and suppress such activities.

According to previous reports, the accused CERNET 27 allegedly delivered Php 135,000 to the South Eastern Front group of the New People’s Army in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, back in 2012.

Of the 27 accused, three died last year, while the remaining 24 posted bail amounting to Php 200,000 each.

When asked about the current status of the CERNET 27, Dayoha revealed that some of them have been experiencing anxiety.

“There are some who have trouble sleeping. [The charges] have affected their families and their work,” Dayoha said. Despite this, the CERNET 27 will face the second hearing of the charges filed against them.

Additionally, it was revealed that CERNET’s bank account was frozen, hampering its ability to implement projects.

“After the charges were filed, CERNET’s bank account was frozen,” Paglinawan disclosed.

He added that CERNET’s projects were a significant help to laborers, the urban poor, and fisherfolk not only in Cebu but also in Negros, Bohol, and Leyte, especially in the aftermath of natural calamities such as the 2013 Bohol earthquake and the devastation brought by Typhoon Yolanda.

Beyond showing solidarity with the CERNET 27, the groups present at the press conference also called for an end to the red-tagging of NGOs and voiced their opinions on the results of the recently concluded elections.

