Marcos-Duterte reconciliation ideal for PH – analyst

MANILA, Philippines – A reconciliation and political unity between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the Duterte family would be ideal for the country, an analyst said Tuesday.

In an interview in Taguig City on Tuesday, Stratbase ADRI president Dindo Manhit backed Marcos’ openness to mend ties with the Dutertes, noting it would enable the country’s leadership to focus its attention on pressing issues, especially external challenges.

“Of course, sa bayan natin mas magandang may (in our country it is good to have) unity because the greatest challenge is outside, the country’s challenges are external,” he said.

The think-tank chief said a reconciliation between Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte must be anchored on accountability and good governance.

“Sana (I hope) the reconciliation or the unity of our political leaders is based on the core principles of accountability and truth and also respect of institutions,” he said, referring to the looming trial of the Vice President before a Senate impeachment court.

The Chief Executive on Monday said he is willing to reconcile with the Dutertes, noting that he seeks “stability and peace,” not enemies.

“Ako palagi akong bukas sa ganyan. I’m always open to any approach na ‘halika mag-tulungan tayo’ (As much as possible, I pursue stability and peace so we can do our work. I’m always open to things like that. I’m always open to any approach that says ‘let’s help each other’),” he said in the first episode of his BBM Podcast. (PNA)

