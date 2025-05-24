LTFRB warns PUVs against overcharging ‘plus-size’ passengers

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has warned drivers and operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) charging double fares on passengers based on their body size.

This came after the agency received multiple complaints alleging that “overweight or plus-size passengers are being charged fares exceeding the standard rate.”

LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III, in a statement on Saturday, condemned the reports, saying that “discrimination has no place in our transport system.”

“Regardless of a passenger’s size, the fare covers one person. This practice of overcharging is not only unlawful—it is discriminatory and fundamentally unjust,” Guadiz said.

“PUV drivers and operators found guilty of such practices will be held accountable and face appropriate sanctions,” he added.

LTFRB noted that PUVs who would be caught imposing double fares to passengers will face penalties, which include fines, suspension of operations, or revocation of their franchises, in accordance with existing laws and the agency’s guidelines.

Any form of fare manipulation based on personal characteristics is a clear violation of LTFRB regulations and human rights principles, the agency said.

Guadiz urged all passengers to immediately report any incident of overcharging or discrimination through their hotline 1342, official social media pages, or by email at [email protected].

