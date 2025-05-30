Lapu-Lapu: Firefighters battle 2 simultaneous fires

By: Paul Lauro May 30,2025 - 11:57 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Firefighters in Mandaue and Cebu cities rush to Lapu-Lapu City to help put out 2 fires which broke out almost simultaneously at past 10 a.m. today, May 30.

The first fire to be reported was the one that hit Sitio Iba, Barangay Basak this city.

But as more firefighters arrived at the Basak fire scene, another fire broke out in Sitio Lubi, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.

Some of the firefighters from neighboring cities diverted to respond to the Canjulao fire.

According to initial reports, as of 10:40 a.m., the fire in Basak has already been placed under control.

Those who diverted to the Canjulao fire arrived at around 10:40 a.m. with firefighters connected their hoses because the firetrucks could not penetrate the fire scene there because of narrow roads.

As of 11: 10 a.m., firefighters continue to battle the fire in Canjulao and Basak.

Here are some images and videos at the scene of both fire sites.

