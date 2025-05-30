cdn mobile

Lapu-Lapu: Firefighters battle 2 simultaneous fires

Here are some videos and photos at the fire scenes 

By: Paul Lauro May 30,2025 - 11:57 AM

Firefighters prepare to put out the fire in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City that hit the area at past 10 a.m. | Paul Lauro

Firefighters prepare to put out the fire in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City that hit the area at past 10 a.m. | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Firefighters in Mandaue and Cebu cities rush to Lapu-Lapu City to help put out 2 fires which broke out almost simultaneously at past 10 a.m. today, May 30.

The first fire to be reported was the one that hit Sitio Iba, Barangay Basak this city.

But as more firefighters arrived at the Basak fire scene, another fire broke out in Sitio Lubi, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City.

Some of the firefighters from neighboring cities diverted to respond to the Canjulao fire.

According to initial reports, as of 10:40 a.m., the fire in Basak has already been placed under control.

Those who diverted to the Canjulao fire arrived at around 10:40 a.m. with firefighters connected their hoses because the firetrucks could not penetrate the fire scene there because of narrow roads.

As of 11: 10 a.m., firefighters continue to battle the fire in Canjulao and Basak. 

Here are some images and videos at the scene of both fire sites.

 

Firetrucks arrive in Sitio Iba, Barangay Basak to put out the fire there. | Paul Lauro

Firetrucks arrive in Sitio Iba, Barangay Basak to put out the fire there. | Paul Lauro

 

Firefighters, who arrive at the fire scene in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City at past 10 a.m. today prepare to battle and put out the fire there. | Paul Lauro

Firefighters, who arrive at the fire scene in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City at past 10 a.m. today prepare to battle and put out the fire there. | Paul Lauro

 

Some of the affected residents carry and watch over the belongings they have managed to carry from their homes after the fire struck. | Paul Lauro

Some of the affected residents carry and watch over the belongings they have managed to carry from their homes after the fire struck. | Paul Lauro

 

Residents affected by the fire in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City watch over their belongings that they have taken from their homes when the fire struck. | Paul Lauro

Residents affected by the fire in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City watch over their belongings that they have taken from their homes when the fire struck. | Paul Lauro

 

 

Firetrucks are lined up in a narrow road in Barangay Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City as firefighters prepare to put out the fire in the area. | Paul Lauro

Firetrucks are lined up in a narrow road in Barangay Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City as firefighters prepare to put out the fire in the area. | Paul Lauro

 

