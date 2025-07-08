CCPO urges public to report crime for 5-minute police response

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office urges the public to report crimes as soon as it happens to ensure the five-minute police response time.

This is what Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office, asked of the general public for their the five-minute response time to happen on time during the Open Line News Media Forum held in a hotel in Cebu City on Tuesday, July 8.

“Kaning five-minute response time, this requires your participation as well,” Macatangay said, addressing to the general public.

(This five-minute response time, this requires your participation as well.)

According to Macatangay, the police’s five-minute response time, which was one of the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Nicolas Torre III’s directives to the PNP nationwide, could only happen if the public reports emergencies and crimes on time.

“If a crime has happened in front of you and no one — among those who were there and saw it — reported that to the authorities, of course, no one will respond to that particular incident,” Macatangay said.

“You ask yourself first: Ngano dugay maning pulis? Question naa bay nireport?,” she added. (You ask yourself first: You ask yourself first: Why is the police taking so long? The question is, did anyone report it?)

That said, Macatangay assured that the CCPO is able to respond within the five-minute allocation from the time an incident is reported to a police station.

“I’m proud to say that the CCPO has been beating that limit. During our simulation exercises and even during actual incidences that have been reported to us, we have been beating the five-minute limit,” Macatangay revealed.

“Actually, in less than three minutes, our police personnel are able to respond to that specific location where the crime happened,” she continued.

Macatangay then stated that the concern with public safety is not just the PNP’s cross to bear but is also a responsibility of the community.

“Public safety is not just the concern of our law enforcement authorities, the PNP in particular. It should be a two-way process. It is everyone’s concern,” she said. /csl

