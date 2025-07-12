MANILA, Philippines — Flight operations have resumed at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) after its runway issues stalled flights on Saturday.

“We wish to inform the public that flight operations have now resumed using MCIA’s second runway, while immediate repair works on the primary runway continue,” the MCIA Authority said in an advisory.

MCIA restores flight operations after delays as runway repairs continue

Aboitiz InfraCapital, the operator of the air gateway, could not immediately provide the number of affected flights.

But flag carrier Philippine Airlines said that the temporary closure of the runway resulted in the cancellation of the following flights on Saturday:

PR 2287 Cebu-BacolodPR 2365/2366 Cebu-Davao-Cebu

PR 2238/2239 Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

PR 2388/2389 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

PR 2995/2996 Cebu-Zamboanga-Cebu

PR 2313/2314 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 2315/2316 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 2382/2383 Cebu-Siargao-Cebu

PR 2335/2336 Cebu-Butuan-Cebu

PR 2375 Siargao-Cebu

PR 2850 Cebu-Manila

PR 2681 Busuanga (Coron)-Cebu

PR 2867/2868 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 2861/2862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 2854 Cebu-Manila

PR 2863/2864 Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR 2880 Cebu-Manila

PR 2853 Manila-Cebu

PR 2358 General Santos-Cebu

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific did not state how many of its flights got cancelled. But it advised its passengers to “not proceed to the airport until their flights have been confirmed.”

Earlier on Saturday, the airport operator said in an advisory that their teams were carrying out inspections and necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

“Passenger safety is our top priority, and we are working closely with airlines to minimize disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank all travelers for their patience,” it said.

