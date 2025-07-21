Cebu City: Painter found dead inside their Carreta barracks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A painter was found dead by a co-worker inside their barracks in Brgy. Carreta in Cebu City.

The deceased painter was identified as Renato Morales, a painter by profession and a native of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

According to an official report from the Mabolo Police Station 4, Morales’s body was found by a co-worker, identified as John Brian Lañojan, a 19-year old who shared the same profession as Morales and is also a resident of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. Morales was found dead at 1 pm on Sunday, July 20, with the incident being reported at around 3:50 pm of the same day.

As per Lañojan’s testimony, the last time he saw Morales at around 6 am of the previous day, Saturday, July 19, when they both received salaries from their work.

Afterwards, Morales then proceeded directly to his room at the second floor of their barracks.

However, on Sunday morning, Lañojan had noticed that Morales did not come downstairs to have his usual morning routine of drinking coffee. As such, Lañojan assumed that Morales was simply tired from their days’ work and thought Morales had just been resting.

Then, Lañojan became worried as Morales had yet to take his lunch past 1 pm on Sunday. Thus, he knocked at the door of Morales’s bedroom several times, but received no response from him. As it turns out, when Lañojan decided to enter Morales’s bedroom, he was schocked to see his co-worker lying unresponsive. After the discovery, the authorities were then notified.

Subsequently, when emergency personnel arrived on the scene, it was already too late as Morales reportedly was not breathing, had no more pulse, and had no more other signs of life. After that, Scene of the Crime Operation (SOCO) personnel secured the area and processed the crime scene.

As of the latest information Cebu Daily News Digital had uncovered, the dead body of Morales was brought to a funeral parlor in N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City, and is subject for autopsy.

Furthermore, investigation by the police authorities are still ongoing to determine the cause of death behind Morales’s demise. /csl

