PLDT completes Pool A sweep after dominant win vs Galeries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The PLDT High Speed Hitters capped off a flawless run in Pool A of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour Cebu leg by sweeping the winless Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17, on Sunday, July 27, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus Coliseum.

With the victory, PLDT heads into the quarterfinals on a five-match winning streak, including back-to-back straight-set wins in Cebu, first over NXLED on Saturday, then Galeries to wrap up pool play.

Meanwhile, the Highrisers bowed out of the tournament without a win in five outings, shifting their focus to a better run in the regular season.

READ: PVL: Kianna Dy sustains form, helps PLDT remain perfect

Kim Kianna Dy, who turned 30 on Saturday, led PLDT with 12 points, all from attacks. Mika Reyes and Jovielyn Prado chipped in 10 points each, while Majoy Baron and Kiesha Bedonia combined for 13 markers.

Despite the loss, Jean Asis and France Ronquillo showed bright spots for Galeries, finishing with 11 points apiece.

PLDT had the edge in most scoring departments, outgunning Galeries in kills (46-33) and digs (36-23). Galeries, however, had the better reception numbers with 29 excellent receptions.

The Highrisers fought hard in the early stages of each set. They opened the first set with an 8-4 lead before PLDT turned the tide. Reyes sealed the set with a smart drop shot at 24-20.

In the second frame, Galeries again got ahead early, 7-5, but PLDT quickly took control by capitalizing on unforced errors and delivering steady cross-court attacks through Dy and Reyes. Dy later closed the set with another cross-court hit to make it 2-0.

Just like in their win against NXLED, Savannah Davison was sent in late during the third set. With PLDT up 21-17, Davison sparked the finishing kick, scoring back-to-back points that helped seal the commanding win. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP