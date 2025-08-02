cdn mobile

PH, Indian navies commit to boost defense ties

By: Priam Nepomuceno - Philippine News Agency | August 02,2025 - 06:04 AM

PH, Indian navies

DEFENSE TIES. Philippine Navy (PN) vice commander, Maj.Gen. Edwin Amadar (right), hands over a memento to Indian Navy Eastern Fleet chief Rear Admiral Susheel Menon during the latter’s visit to the PN headquarters in Manila on Thursday (July 31, 2025). The PN on Friday (Aug. 1) said both officials reaffirmed the strong and enduring relationship between the two navies during the meeting. (Photo courtesy of PN)

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) and the Indian Navy (IN) reiterated their commitment to boosting their defense ties following the meeting of ranking officials of the two services on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the PN said the meeting between Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, commander of the IN’s Eastern Fleet, and PN vice commander Maj. Gen. Edwin Amadar took place at the PN’s headquarters in Manila.

“Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral naval cooperation through training exchanges, goodwill activities, and strengthened operational collaboration. Both sides recognized the value of ongoing personnel exchanges and common experiences in bilateral training programs and personnel development,” the PN said.

It added that the meeting showcased the PN’s commitment to strengthening its international defense partnerships, enhancing maritime cooperation, and contributing to the country’s broader strategic efforts to ensure regional stability and national security.

“Both officials reaffirmed the strong and enduring relationship between the PN and the Indian Navy, built on decades of defense cooperation and shared maritime interests. The visit was also timely, as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and India,” the PN said.

Before the meeting, three Indian naval ships — guided-missile destroyer INS Mysore (D-60), anti-submarine corvette INS Kiltan (D-30), and naval tanker INS Shakti — arrived in Manila for a port visit.  (PNA)

