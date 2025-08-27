The ABCDE Experience at Wilcon

Wilcon Depot designed a program tailored for building and industry professionals, seamlessly fitting into their workflow in design and construction.

For many professionals, every visit is about sourcing materials, confirming specifications, and making decisions that keep projects moving. With this program, every store visit goes beyond errands, turning routine trips for materials and specifications into productive and rewarding experiences.

Rewards Built Into the Job

The ABCDE+ Loyalty Program is simple: members earn points with every purchase of selected items, which they can redeem for discounts or rewards on future buys. For architects, builders, contractors, designers, and engineers, the value grows naturally over time. The program returns benefits on the same transactions you’d make anyway.

Joining is easy for ABCDE professionals. Registration is free upon presentation of PRC license or any valid ID. Once enrolled, there’s no extra step to earn, points accumulate automatically with your purchases. This gives you a running advantage on your future visits.

A Space to Think and Decide

The ABCDE Lounge, available in Wilcon Depot branches, adds a different kind of benefit. It’s a comfortable, professional space where members can meet clients, discuss designs, or review project details without leaving the store.

This means you can browse materials, step into the lounge to confirm choices, and head back to the shelves with a finalized plan. It turns the store into both a supply hub and a decision-making venue.

Time saved in project coordination is often as valuable as the materials themselves. Having a space dedicated to these professionals, discussions happen on the spot, orders are confirmed faster, and fewer follow-up trips are needed. For professionals managing multiple projects or clients, this efficiency keeps timelines intact and momentum steady.

A Practical Partnership

The ABCDE+ Loyalty Program and ABCDE Lounge offer two sides of the same advantage: tangible rewards on purchases and a functional space that supports the way you work. Having a place that helps you plan, shop, and earn in one stop is more than convenient, it’s part of working smarter. So your time at Wilcon Depot contributes directly to both your project progress and your bottom line.

