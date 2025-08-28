Missing sabungeros: General among 4 cops being investigated

MANILA, Philippines — Four more active police officers including a general are under investigation by the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for their alleged involvement in the abduction of sabungeros, or cockfighting enthusiasts.

Napolcom Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Calinisan announced this during a press conference at the agency’s office in Quezon City Thursday.

“We are looking into at least four more names here in the National Police Commission as to their possible involvement. These are names given to us by a possible witness, and we are hoping that witness surfaces,” he said.

Calinisan declined to identify the police officers under investigation.

When asked if the officers were still active, he replied, “Active.”

Pressed on whether any of the officers held a general rank, he answered, “Mayroon” (There is).

He was also asked who the witness was who informed Napolcom about the alleged involvement of the four officers in the case of the missing sabungeros.

“A police officer as well,” Calinisan said.

When pressed to identify the officer further or confirm if they were among the 12 cops previously charged administratively in connection with the sabungeros case, the Napolcom vice chairperson only replied, “They know a lot.”

Twelve active police officers had already been administratively charged in connection with the reported kidnapping and killings of at least 34 sabungeros between April 2021 and January 2022.

