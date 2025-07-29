Missing ‘sabungeros’ case: 12 active cops face admin raps
MANILA, Philippines — Twelve active police officers were charged with administrative offenses on Tuesday, July 29, in connection with the abduction of cockfighting enthusiasts (sabungeros), the National Police Commission (Napolcom) announced.
Napolcom Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS) Director Edman Pares said their division found probable cause to formally charge the police officers and has filed the charges with the agency’s Legal Affairs Service.
Police Col. Jacinto Rodriguez Malinao Jr. was formally charged with grave misconduct, grave neglect of duty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer, Pares said.
Meanwhile, the following officers were charged with grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer:
- Police Lt. Col. Ryan Jay Eliab Orapa
- Police Maj. Mark Philip Simborio Almedilla
- Police Executive Master Sgt. Aaron Ezrah Lahagit Cabillan
- Police Chief Master Sgt. Arturo Opalla Dela Cruz Jr.
- Police Staff Master Sgt. Joey Natanauan Encarnacion
- Police Staff Master Sgt. Mark Anthony Aguilo Manrique
- Police Staff Master Sgt. Anderson Orozco Abary
- Police Staff Sgt. Alfredo Uy Andes
- Police Staff Sgt. Edmon Hernandez Muñoz
- Police Staff Sgt. Renan Lagrosa Fulgencio
- Police Cpl. Angel Joseph Ferro Martin
Missing sabungeros
Whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and 18 family members of the abducted cockfighting enthusiasts are the complainants in the case. They are represented by the Napolcom IMIS.
This development comes two weeks after Patidongan, also known as Alias Totoy, filed a complaint with the Napolcom against 12 active police officers and six previously dismissed personnel.
Patidongan earlier revealed in a June interview with GMA News that police officers were involved in the kidnapping and killing of the missing sabungeros.
Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III previously said that 15 police officers, including the 12 active-duty personnel, were already under restrictive custody.
