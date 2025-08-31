Cebu City police redeploy 39 elevated outposts to boost visibility, security

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has restored its elevated police outposts across the city in a bid to strengthen visibility and security, especially with the start of the “ber months.”

PLTCOL Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, confirmed that the initiative follows the directive of Police Regional Office (PRO-7) leadership to further improve response efforts.

“Gibalik ang atoang mga outposts aron madugangan ang atoang efforts to make our police more visible. Apil pud ni siya sa mando sa atoang regional director kay nakita niya nga existing nato nga 5-minute response time very commendable, makab-ot gyud sa Cebu City Police Office in less than five minutes ang mga responde,” she said.

Macatangay also explained that while CCPO already maintains mobile patrols both on foot and in vehicles, the regional director saw room for further improvement in visibility.

This led to the decision, supported by the city director, to restore the elevated outposts in areas where the public can easily spot them.

“Naa ta’y mga patrollers on foot, naa ta’y patrollers on vehicles. So, nakit-an sa atong regional director nga pwede pa ni siya i-improve. In compliance og inubanan pud sa pagconcur sa atoang city director, gibalik pud nato ang mga elevated outposts sa mga lugar diin dali siya makit-an sa katawhan,” Macatangay said.

According to her, all 39 outposts were redeployed in strategic areas where they are “directly visible” to the public.

She explained that the presence of stationary outposts provides an added layer of assurance for residents who may need immediate assistance.

She also recalled that the use of these outposts had proven effective in the past in preventing crimes and aiding victims.

“Naa ta’y mga success stories aning mga elevated outposts nato, napublikar ni nato sauna. Because it is visible, makita diha diha dayon ang kapulisan, dali ra makadangop ang atoang mga katawhan kung naa sila’y mga problema. For example like theft, kaning mga snatching, dali ra nila makit-an dayon ang mga kapulisan kay fixed man sila. Well, naa pud ta’y mga patrollers nga nagronda in specific areas ngari spread throughout the city. Kani siya, since moving man kani nga mga patrollers, sometimes it’s difficult to spot them at certain points but with the deployment,” she said.

Macatangay also stressed the timeliness of the redeployment with the start of the “ber months,” when crime incidents are expected to rise due to the holiday season.

“Exactly. Isa sad ni diay sa makapalig-on sa atoang seguridad diri sa syudad kaning pag redeploy sa atoang mga elevated outsposts,” she said.

She added that the redeployed outposts became effective starting August 26, three days prior to the interview.

It can be remembered that in June of this year, CCPO Acting City Director Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa ordered the removal of the elevated outposts, following a directive from former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Nicolas Torre III.

The order called for the relocation of outposts situated near public schools, converting them into police assistance desks in preparation for the opening of classes. /csl

