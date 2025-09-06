Do superstitions work? Bar exam passers share what really mattered

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As the Bar Examinations draw near, so does, anxiety, excitement, the yearning to finally achieve something bar takers have been preparing for, for months.

From early morning classes, till the ungodly hours at night just trying to burn the midnight oil, bar takers have been doing their best to not just understand what they have been studying, but to retain it.

They say the Bar Examinations for lawyers is one of the hardest board examinations there is, that’s why some would also like to get a little extra “luck” by following some superstitious beliefs.

CDN Digital asked our ka-Siloys what superstitious beliefs they have heard of that would supposedly bring good luck to those taking Bar exams.

Here are some of their answers:

To wear something red. May it be your underwear, socks or even your handkerchief. Red is supposed to bring good luck. Do not look back. Once you are done and out of the room never look back or even glance at the room where you came out of. Do not cut your hair before the exams. Some say kick your chair after the exams. Throw all your review materials right after the taking the exams.

These are harmless belief practices and you can either jump in this bandwagon or just go with your own flow.

Like these two bar passers from 2024, Lawyer Rianne Managbanag and Lawyer Abigail Samson.

These two heard countless of beliefs from their peers and families, but nothing can compare to their faith and their discipline and determination to study and put in the work.

Managbanag was a full-time working student. After her regular 8-5 job, she rushes to her “second shift” of the day— to review for the bar exams.

She recalls that she can see the sun rising when she’s just beginning to wrap up her review and having to rush back to work.

This practice? She wouldn’t recommend.

“My strategy was simple: stick to one main review material and master it inside out. That, and of course, my secret weapon—prayers. Honestly, that was my number one source of strength. My number two? Red Bull. At some point, I think I had more caffeine than blood in my system,” she said.

As the countdown to the exam days comes to a close, the exam days were a different adventure itself.

While most would make every minute of the exam hours count, Managbanag broke barriers by taking a step back and taking a 15-minute nap before starting every exam.

This was her own way of realigning and refocusing. Taking a break means she gets another boost of energy to take on the exams.

Samson on the other hand survived and conquered her “Most Valuable Laban” last 2024 by taking it one day at a time.

Just like Managbanag, she focused on the important things and sticking to the syllabus, key subjects and didn’t play master of all trades.

“I made sure I showed up consistently whether I felt 100% or not and kept moving forward. It was less about perfection and more about steady progress,” she said.

As for her superstitious beliefs? Here’s her answer.

“Throughout my bar journey, I held on to a few personal beliefs and traditions that gave me comfort. I wore something red during the exams, didn’t get a hair cut until after the last exam Day, and always wore my Miraculous Medal both during the review and the actual exams. But above all, I clung to my faith in God and Mama Mary. I truly believe it was prayer that carried me through.”

After all the late night reviewing, countless hours of zoning out and feeling anxious to finally sighing that breath of relief after the exams and celebrating after passing, Samson and Managbanag are just two of the successful lawyers who passed the Bar through grit, determination and faith.

Samsom now works as junior compliance officer and legal counsel, while Managbanag is an associate at RJ Sevilla Law Office.

As this year’s Bar takers gear up for their own “Most Valuable Laban,” whether they choose to follow old superstitions, stick to a strict study plan, or simply trust their prayers, one truth remains: passing the Bar is never about luck alone—it’s about resilience, focus, and unwavering belief in one’s hard work.

To all future lawyers, may your sleepless nights turn into well-earned victories.