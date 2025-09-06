K9 handler caught mistreating dog fired from job

MANILA, Philippines — A K9 handler who was caught in a now-viral video mistreating a service dog in the premises of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has been terminated from service, “effective immediately.”

The handler’s employer, Search and Secure Canine Training and Services International Inc. (SAS K9), announced its decision to fire the handler on Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, SAS K9 said that after conducting an internal investigation on the incident that happened on Wednesday, the security agency decided to terminate—instead of merely suspending—the K9 handler for gross negligence and violation of animal welfare protocols.

The handler was earlier reported to have been suspended from his job after the video surfaced online.

‘Unacceptable action’

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical K9 handling and assure the public and our partners that we have taken firm and appropriate action,” SAS K9 said.

The security agency apologized to the public, especially animal advocates, who raised an outcry over the incident, saying it understands how “this incident may have caused distress, and we deeply regret it.”

“This action is unacceptable, and we are taking this matter seriously,” it added.

SAS K9 also said it is implementing additional retraining for its security canine handler teams and reviewing internal training system processes to prevent any similar incident, which it said “does not reflect our standards.”

On Thursday, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said it will file a case against the K9 handler, and that it is already in coordination with Meralco officials and the uploader of the video, Nicole Andrea Espiritu, who personally witnessed the incident.

‘Deeply disturbed’

“This incident comes barely a month after the case of Kobe, another working K9, went viral for being severely malnourished while on active duty,” PAWS said.

“These are not isolated cases, but symptoms of a broken system where working animals, who risk their lives in the line of duty and serve with loyalty, courage, and discipline, are seen as lesser beings or treated as disposable tools,” it added.

Espiritu told Inquirer.net Friday morning that she is willing to testify and help PAWS pursue legal action against the K9 handler.

Meanwhile, Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga, in a statement on Thursday, said the company is “deeply disturbed” by what happened and are “treating this matter with utmost seriousness.”

“Our values demand that we act with integrity and ‘malasakit’ [compassion], a value that guides how we treat not just people, but every living being under our care. What happened is not only unacceptable, it stands in direct contradiction to everything we believe in,” Zaldarriaga said.

