Opong landfall: DOH  prepares for it, raises Code White Alert

Facade of the DOH main office in Manila. INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has placed its facilities and regional units under Code White Alert status in preparation for Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi).

Under a Code White Alert, the DOH Operations Center has prepositioned essential medicines, readied medical equipment, and mobilized Health Emergency Response Teams for rapid deployment in areas expected to be affected.

Three Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams are on standby to provide reinforcement should hospitals require additional support during or after the storm.

Meanwhile, the national emergency hotline 911 and local hotlines have been placed on high alert.

The public is reminded to stay updated on weather advisories, prepare emergency kits, and observe health and safety precautions to avoid accidents and illnesses during the cyclone. (PNA)

