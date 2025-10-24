Kanlaon Volcano erupts anew

The night sky from the town of La Castellana in Negros Occidental is illuminated by the tall columns of ash spewed by Kanlaon Volcano, in these photos by Remuel Lajo.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that Kanlaon Volcano’s summit crater experienced a minor explosive eruption between 8:05 p.m. and 8:08 p.m. today, Friday.

Remuel Lajo, La Castellana incident management team commander, said the volcano was spewing ash, but it was not as strong as the volcano’s major eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

This event generated an eruption plume that rose 2,000 meters above the crater before drifting northeast, as recorded by the IP Camera in Lower Masulog, Canlaon City observation station.

Pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) could be seen descending the southern upper slopes within 1 kilometer of the summit crater. Alert Level 2 is maintained over Kanlaon Volcano, Phivolcs said.

Lajo said it was difficult to visually observe the eruption because it was dark.

La Castellana Mayor Anejo Nicor said the eruption was not felt at the center of the town, and at the moment, it did not appear that an evacuation was necessary. /mr

