Binaliw landfill collapse: 6 dead, 30 missing as search, rescue ops continue

Several workers trapped during the Binaliw landfill landslide remain missing as of Sunday morning. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The death toll from the Binaliw landfill landslide has risen to six, with 30 people still reported missing, as search and rescue operations continue at the site on Sunday morning, January 11.

As of 7:29 a.m. on Sunday, the Cebu City Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM) recorded a total of 48 victims after the dumpsite in Barangay Binaliw collapsed on Thursday, January 8.

This includes the 12 rescued individuals who were brought to North General Hospital and VisayasMed Medical Center after sustaining injuries from the collapse.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse possibly linked to 6.7 quake, Tino’s heavy rains

Authorities said search and verification efforts are ongoing to locate those still missing and assured the public that updates will be provided once information is verified.

READ: Binaliw landslide aftermath: Where does the trash go now?

The remains of the six deceased individuals have been brought to St. Peter Funeral Homes at Imus Road for proper identification and disposition.

Meanwhile, the MDM reported that the missing workers included 23 from Prime Waste Solutions and seven from a subcontractor.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: How the disaster unfolded

Data validation and correction efforts continue, as the Department of Social Welfare and Services has confirmed that some individuals initially listed were not present in the affected area during the incident.

Search and rescue continues

Search, rescue, and retrieval teams have remained active at the landslide site, including personnel and volunteers from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management offices of Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Cebu Province.

Also on field are personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Cebu City Police Office, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, along with private search, rescue, and emergency forces.

In a social media update on January 10, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival shared that the responders’ safety remains a priority due to unstable debris and acetylene hazards, leading to adjustments in the security perimeter and controlled access. /With a report from Lyle Andales

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