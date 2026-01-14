PNP to review custody protocol after Crame stabbing incident

UNDER REVIEW. Acting Philippine National Police chief Lt. Gen Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. (at the podium) is joined by other ranking police officials during a press briefing in Camp Crame on (Jan. 6, 2026). Nartatez on Wednesday (Jan. 14) said he has ordered a review on the PNP’s protocol in handling police officers under restrictive custody following the stabbing incident involving two cops inside the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group office in Camp Crame. (Photo courtesy of PNP)

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will review its protocol in handling police officers under restrictive custody following the stabbing incident involving two cops assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

In a statement Wednesday, the PNP said the review will be on top of the investigation being conducted by the CIDG on the incident, which took place Tuesday inside the CIDG office in Camp Crame.

READ: Cop stabs co-accused colleague while in custody over P13.45-M theft case

“I have already directed all units and offices to conduct a review of the existing protocol to prevent the repeat of this unfortunate incident,” acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

He said the review aims to determine possible adjustments on the rules and regulation relating to PNP personnel under restrictive custody.

“Let this case serve as an urgent call to adjust and improve some policies that are sometimes overlooked,” Nartatez said.

According to reports, the two police officers involved were under restrictive custody over alleged theft of cash evidence seized in a raid on a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Bataan in 2024. (PNA)

READ: Autopsy: Policeman slain inside NCRPO HQ was stabbed and shot

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP