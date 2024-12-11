Autopsy: Policeman slain inside NCRPO HQ was stabbed and shot

MANILA, Philippines – The police sergeant who was killed inside the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) headquarters in Taguig City was shot and stabbed based on the autopsy of his remains, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

In a press briefing held at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the victim, Executive Master Sergeant Emmanuel de Asis, was gunned down and dismembered by the suspect, Lt. Col. Roderick Pascua on Nov. 28, based on the spot report of the Taguig City Police.

“Based on the official autopsy report, the victim’s cause of death was gunshot wounds and stab wounds. He has one gunshot wound in the head and another in the neck and then multiple stab wounds in the body. This would somehow give them (Taguig police) the impression that there is more [to the] story than what Lt. Col. Pascua is sharing [with] them,” Fajardo added.

Fajardo said the Taguig police found the hacksaw believed to have been used to dismember de Asis’ body.

“It was found at the back of the Married Officers’ Quarters (MOQ) apartment. A solution was applied to the hacksaw which indicated that it had blood stains,” she added.

Pascua, in an extrajudicial confession, initially told Taguig police that he caught de Asis in “intimate relations” with his wife in their apartment at the MOQ in NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa.

Asked whether Pascua’s MOQ neighbors heard the supposed gunshots, Fajardo said It will be highly impossible for anyone not to hear these since the houses are side-by-side.

Fajardo said police were working with de Asis’ son, who claimed in a recent social media post that the suspect conspired with 10 to 20 other persons to kill his father.

“Considering the gravity of the offense, the minimum penalty with this kind of offense is dismissal from the service. We want to assure the family: we will get to the bottom of this and hindi ito ito-tolerate ng PNP (this will not be tolerated by the PNP),” Fajardo said. (PNA)

