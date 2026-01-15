US excludes PH from visa processing suspension — envoy

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel ‘Babe’ Romualdez speaks to a delegation of Filipino and Japanese reporters at Manila’s embassy in Washington, D.C. on May 27, 2025. | Photo by John Eric Mendoza/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is excluded from the list of 75 countries whose nationals are affected by the United States’ temporary suspension of visa processing, according to Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez.

“No, not included,” he told the Inquirer in a text message on Thursday when he was asked about the matter.

The State Department, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, earlier said it had instructed consular officers to halt immigrant visa applications from the countries affected in accordance with a broader order issued in November that tightened rules around potential immigrants who might become “public charges” in the US.

READ: US visa application: Bonds of up to $15,000 required from residents of listed countries

The suspension will not apply to applicants seeking non-immigrant, or temporary tourist or business visas.

“The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people,” the department previously said in a statement.

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen. — With a report from Associated Press

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