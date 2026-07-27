August holidays in Cebu: Dates, pay rules every worker should know

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | July 27,2026 - 08:46 AM

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu workers and employers will observe three public holidays this August, including one local holiday and two nationwide observances.

Residents in Cebu Province, including the highly urbanized cities of Cebu and Mandaue and the component cities of Lapu-Lapu, Danao and Toledo, will first observe Cebu Charter Day on August 6, a Special (Non-Working) Day declared annually to commemorate the province’s founding.

The month also includes Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21, another Special (Non-Working) Day, and National Heroes Day on August 31, a Regular Holiday observed nationwide.

While many Filipinos use holidays for travel, family gatherings, or leisure, others choose to report for work to earn additional compensation. The different classifications of holidays, however, affect both employees’ pay and employers’ obligations.

August holidays in Cebu

The following holidays fall in August 2026:

Date Holiday Classification Coverage August 6 Cebu Charter Day Special (Non-Working) Day Cebu Province, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Danao City and Toledo City August 21 Ninoy Aquino Day Special (Non-Working) Day Nationwide August 31 National Heroes Day Regular Holiday Nationwide

The Labor Code recognizes two main classifications of public holidays: regular holidays and special holidays.

Regular holidays include nationwide commemorations such as New Year’s Day, Araw ng Kagitingan, Labor Day, Independence Day, Christmas Day, and National Heroes Day. Employees who do not report for work on regular holidays generally remain entitled to their daily wage, provided they meet the conditions set under labor regulations.

Special holidays, meanwhile, include special non-working days and special working days.

August’s Cebu Charter Day and Ninoy Aquino Day both fall under the special non-working category. Unlike regular holidays, the “No Work, No Pay” rule generally applies unless a company policy, collective bargaining agreement, or established practice grants payment even if an employee does not report for work.

How holiday pay works

Employees who render work on a regular holiday must receive 200 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours of work.

Those who work on a special non-working day, on the other hand, must receive an additional 30 percent of their basic daily wage for the first eight hours worked.

Employees who skip work on a regular holiday generally still receive pay, subject to applicable labor rules.

For special non-working holidays, however, the “No Work, No Pay” policy applies unless a more favorable company policy, established practice, or collective bargaining agreement provides otherwise.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas (RTWPB-7) previously reminded employers that payment for special non-working days depends on existing labor regulations and company arrangements that grant more favorable benefits.

Why the distinction matters

The classification of a holiday directly affects an employee’s compensation and an employer’s payroll computation.

For workers, knowing whether a holiday counts as regular or special helps them understand how much they should receive if they report for duty or decide to take the day off.

For employers, proper implementation of holiday pay rules ensures compliance with labor standards and helps avoid wage-related complaints.

Following August, Cebu will again observe a local holiday on September 9, when the province commemorates Osmeña Day, a Special (Non-Working) Day, in honor of the birth anniversary of former President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

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