Marcos: Philippines to launch rocket into space in 2027

Screenshot from RTVM live

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced in his State of the Nation Address on Monday that the Philippines is expected to launch its first rocket in 2027.

The space launch, he said, will be done in partnership with an aerospace company in South Korea.

“A sounding rocket launch test is slated for next year. Yes, we are going to launch a rocket into space,” he announced, which was met with applause.

Sounding rockets are small research vehicles designed to launch experiments and study atmospheric conditions in a short-duration flight towards the edge of space, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Marcos also shared that Cagayan is “geographically and economically primed” to host the Philippines’ first-ever spaceport. /jpv

READ:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP