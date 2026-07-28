Flying in August? Expect higher airfares

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

Airfares within and out of the Philippines are set to climb starting August as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) approved a steep hike in the jet fuel surcharge, driven by a fresh surge in global oil prices.

From August 1 to 15, airlines are authorized to impose a Level 13 fuel surcharge, adding P423 to P1,237 to domestic fares and P1,396.74 to P10,385.42 to international ticket prices.

The new rate is a significant jump from Level 8, which applied from July 16 to 31 and had marked the lowest surcharge level since the Middle East conflict first began pushing fuel costs higher back in late February.

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Under Level 8, surcharges ranged from P253 to P787 for domestic routes and P835.05 to P6,208.98 for international flights.

The reversal comes as jet fuel prices climb again on the global market, averaging $160.06 per barrel as of July 24 — a 7.1 percent increase from $149.40 per barrel just a week earlier.

The surcharge, reviewed periodically by the CAB, is designed to let airlines offset volatile fuel costs without repeatedly restructuring base fares. Passengers booking domestic or international flights departing in the first half of August should expect the higher Level 13 rate to apply.

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