Eala vs Pegula Mubadala DC Open final delayed by rain

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during a women’s singles match against Qinwen Zheng of China on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines–Alex Eala’s match against Jessica Pegula in the Mubadala DC Open final in Washington experienced a long delay due to rain.

The highly anticipated clash between the Filipino star and American World No. 3 was initially set Monday at 12:00 a.m. (Manila time).

In a post by the Mubadala DC Open on its X account, the final will not start before 2:45 p.m. EST (2:45 a.m. in Manila) “due to rain and lightning.”

READ: Alex Eala books DC Open final by beating Naomi Osaka

“Everyone on site should seek shelter immediately.”

The match finally got underway around 3 a.m., but play had to be suspended again with Eala trailing, 4-6, 2-1, due to bad weather.

When is Eala vs Pegula final resuming?

The Eala vs Pegula final is scheduled to resume at noon Monday (Tuesday 12 a.m., PH time), followed by the men’s final between Taylor Fritz and Rafael Jodar.

The 21-year-old Eala is gunning for her first-ever WTA Tour-level title. The top-seeded Pegula, meanwhile, is aiming for her 12th.

She also swept second seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal and defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the round of 16.

Eala kicked off her DC Open campaign by rallying past Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

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