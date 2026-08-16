Cebu weather: Fair conditions mark start of week

Skyline of uptown Cebu City. | CDN Digital File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebuanos can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms on Sunday, August 16, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said similar weather conditions may persist until Monday due to the prevailing southwest monsoon, or “habagat.”

Light to moderate winds from the south to southwest and slight to moderate seas are also expected across Cebu throughout the day.

READ: Habagat to affect Luzon, parts of Visayas for 5 more days

The same forecast applies to the rest of the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

Temperatures in Cebu may range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

READ: ‘Habagat’ rains expected anew in parts of Luzon Sunday afternoon

Habagat brings rains to Luzon

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the habagat will continue to bring rains over several areas in Luzon on Sunday.

In its rainfall forecast, the bureau warned of heavy rains ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters over La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales.

The same rainfall intensity is also expected over Ilocos Sur, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro on Monday.

Aside from the habagat, Pagasa is also monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, the bureau located the LPA 2,335 kilometers east-northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon.

The weather system is expected to dissipate and is unlikely to affect the country’s weather.

Pagasa has not raised any gale warning over the country’s seaboards as of Sunday morning.

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