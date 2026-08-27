PWDs can get automatic PhilHealth coverage—here’s how

CDN FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Persons with disabilities (PWDs) registered in the Philippine Registry for Persons with Disabilities (PR-PWD) automatically qualify for PhilHealth coverage, eliminating the need for a separate application for membership, according to PhilHealth.

Junie Sabusap, field operations division chief of PhilHealth Regional Office 6, urged PWDs who have yet to register in the centralized database to seek assistance from their local social welfare offices.

The PR-PWD, maintained by the Department of Health and the National Council on Disability Affairs, serves as the centralized national database for PWDs.

“PWDs registered with the PR-PWD are automatically covered by PhilHealth for their in-patient and out-patient medical needs,” Sabusap said.

READ: How to obtain a PWD ID and what are the benefits

But automatic coverage does not mean that every medical expense automatically comes free. PhilHealth benefits remain subject to the applicable benefit packages, rules and conditions.

Who qualifies for coverage?

All persons with disabilities qualify for mandatory PhilHealth coverage under Republic Act No. 11228.

The law, approved on Feb. 22, 2019, amended the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability, or Republic Act No. 7277, by adding a provision that automatically covers all PWDs under the National Health Insurance Program.

READ: PWDs enrolled in registry automatically covered by PhilHealth

Do PWDs need to apply separately?

No separate PhilHealth application should be necessary for PWDs registered in the PR-PWD.

Registration in the PWD database triggers automatic PhilHealth coverage, according to Sabusap.

PWDs who remain unsure about their registration status should coordinate with their local social welfare office.

What if I am not yet registered?

Sabusap advised unregistered PWDs to visit their local social welfare office and seek assistance in registering with the PR-PWD.

Registration matters because the national database provides the government with updated information on PWDs and their health and development needs.

Under RA 11228, local government units and other concerned agencies must submit PWD data to the DOH, which maintains the database.

What does PhilHealth cover?

Sabusap said PR-PWD-registered individuals receive PhilHealth coverage for their inpatient and outpatient medical needs.

However, the law does not mean that all medical services or expenses automatically receive full payment from PhilHealth.

Coverage remains subject to PhilHealth’s applicable benefit packages, rules, and conditions.

RA 11228 also directs PhilHealth to develop exclusive packages for PWDs addressing their specific health and development needs.

Who pays the PhilHealth premium?

RA 11228 places the premium contributions for PWDs on the national government.

The law provides an exception for PWD members in the formal economy: their premium contribution must be shared equally by their employers and the national government.

The law also identifies the National Health Insurance Fund as a source of funding for its implementation, including funds earmarked from excise tax proceeds under the cited tax law.

What should PWDs do now?

For PWDs and their caregivers, the immediate steps are straightforward:

1. Check your PR-PWD registration.

Confirm whether the PWD has an active registration in the national PWD database.

2. If unregistered, visit the local social welfare office.

Seek assistance with PR-PWD registration, as advised by Sabusap.

3. Confirm PhilHealth coverage.

Once registered, check the individual’s PhilHealth status and applicable benefits, particularly before seeking medical care.

4. Ask about the applicable benefit package.

Automatic membership does not mean every medical expense receives full coverage. Patients should verify which PhilHealth package applies to their treatment or service./ with reports from Annabel Consuelo Petinglay/PNA

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