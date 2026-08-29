DSWD-7 expands food aid program to 28K households in Cebu, Bohol

DSWD Field Office 7 – Central Visayas launches the Benteng Bigas initiative through the Walang Gutom food redemption program. | Photo courtesy of DSWD-7/FB Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More households in Cebu and Bohol will receive government food assistance as the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 7 (DSWD-7) expands its Walang Gutom program to 28,014 beneficiaries.

The latest count is 2,489 higher than the previous food redemption cycle, representing a 9.75 percent increase from the 25,525 beneficiaries covered from July 20 to August 10.

Cebu accounts for the bulk of beneficiaries at 23,129, while 4,885 households in Bohol are also eligible to receive food assistance during the current redemption period.

The beneficiaries may claim food commodities from accredited retailers from August 19 to September 7 using their electronic benefit transfer cards.

More households, more food assistance

The Walang Gutom program targets households experiencing hunger and provides ₱3,000 in food credits for each redemption cycle, subject to compliance with program requirements.

The food credits may be provided for up to 36 months, with each allocation divided into ₱1,500 for carbohydrates, ₱900 for protein, and ₱600 for fruits and vegetables.

The assistance is intended to address immediate dietary needs while connecting beneficiaries to health, skills, and livelihood interventions aimed at improving their longer-term food security.

READ: Walang Gutom Kitchen: Free meal center opens in Cebu City

For the current cycle, however, only households identified through Listahanan 3, or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction, may redeem their food packages.

Households identified through the Community-Based Monitoring System are temporarily on hold for the current redemption period.

Assistance comes with conditions

Beneficiaries must attend monthly 3K Sessions covering Kalusugan, Kakayahan, and Kabuhayan to remain eligible for continued food assistance.

They are also expected to participate in employment and livelihood programs of the Department of Labor and Employment and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, based on their skills and interests.

The agency said failure to meet the program requirements may result in a warning, suspension of food credits, or reassessment that could lead to removal from the program.

READ: Ending hunger by 2027: How far has Marcos’ Walang Gutom program come?

The Walang Gutom program is currently implemented in 90 local government units in Central Visayas, covering 53 LGUs in Cebu and 37 in Bohol.

DSWD-7 said beneficiaries may coordinate with its community engagement coordinators and field staff, as well as barangay officials and local government units, for information on redemption schedules and eligibility. //

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