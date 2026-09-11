MPBL: Cabañero sets new scoring record as Biñan dumps Pasig

Nic Cabañero during his record-breaking game on Thursday. | MPBL Media Bureau

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There couldn’t be a more fitting player to make MPBL history than a Cebuano.

Nic Cabañero etched his name in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) record books on Thursday night after exploding for a record 53 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the Biñan Tatak Gel to a dominant 121-79 victory over Pasig City at the Alonte Sports Arena.

The 22-year-old Cebuano from Lapu-Lapu City not only set a new single-game scoring record, but also posted the highest-scoring quarter in MPBL history with 31 points in the third quarter.

READ: Manager douses Cebu Greats word war, after MPBL win, with Abra players

Cabañero, the two-time UAAP scoring champion who earned the “King Tiger” moniker during his stint with the University of Santo Tomas, surpassed the previous MPBL scoring record of 50 points set by Jeff Viernes of the Sarangani Marlins in 2023.

His 31-point quarter also eclipsed the previous single-quarter mark of 22 points set by San Juan’s Orlan Wamar last year.

Cabañero’s all-around numbers earned him Best Player honors as Biñan cruised to its 17th victory of the season.

READ: Manager douses Cebu Greats word war, after MPBL win, with Abra players

Homegrown Ryan Sual added 16 points, while Carlo Lastimosa chipped in nine as Biñan took control early, leading 51-32 at halftime before stretching its advantage to as much as 48 points at 107-59.

The victory moved Biñan to the top of the South Division standings, at least provisionally. Quezon can catch Biñan and claim the No. 1 spot if it sweeps its final three games, with the win-over-the-other tiebreaker favoring Quezon.

Despite falling to 11-12, Pasig secured a spot in the South Division play-in tournament, which features teams finishing seventh through 10th after the elimination round.

Michael Lambino led Pasig with 17 points, followed by Jacob Galicia with 16 and Jerome Garcia with 13.

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