Bestselling authors Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera in Cebu on Nov. 10 for National Book Store book signing

NATIONAL Book Store is bringing bestselling young adult authors Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera to the Philippines for a book signing tour. They will be at Hall 2, Cebu Trade Hall, SM City Cebu on November 10 and at Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier on November 11. Admission to both events is free. Registration starts at 10 a.m. on the date of the book signing itself.

Albertalli was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where she currently lives today with her husband and children. Her debut novel, “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” was a New York Times bestseller which won her the 2015 American Library Association’s William C. Morris Award for best debut novel written for teens and the 2017 German Youth Literature Prize. It was also adapted into the critically acclaimed feature film “Love, Simon” in 2018. Her other works include “The Upside of Unrequited” and “Leah on the Offbeat.”

Silvera was born and raised in Bronx, New York. He previously worked at a literary development company, at a creative writing website, and as a book reviewer of children’s and young adult novels before releasing his own debut novel, “More Happy Than Not.” His other works include “History Is All You Left Me” and “They Both Die at the End.”

“What If It’s Us” is Albertalli and Silvera’s first collaboration. It follows two young men, Arthur and Ben, who first meet each other by chance in a New York post office. Arthur believes in love at first sight, but Ben’s not sure he believes in love at all. As their relationship grows, they face complications like their friends, Ben’s ex, and the complexities of young love.