More than P259M Ultra Lotto jackpot up for grabs on Dec. 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than P259 million is up for grabs this Friday, December 27, as the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), will draw its 6/58 Ultra Lotto.

This as the P259,406,932.80 jackpot prize was not won during the Christmas Eve draw after no bettor guessed the correct number combination of 38-13-14-06-17-51.

This would also mean that the P259.4 million jackpot would be expected to soar heading to the Friday draw.

The 6/58 Ultra Lotto is drawn on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Aside from the Friday Ultra Lotto draw, on Saturday, the PCSO will also draw the 6/55 Grand Lotto with an expected jackpot prize of more than P202.5 million.

This jackpot is expected to increase further when the Saturday draw will happen.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in PCSO history that there will be draws on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

“For the first time in PCSO history, we will have a Christmas Day draw, and a New Year’s Day draw,” PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said in a statement.

Aside from Monday, grand Lotto 6/55 is also drawn every Wednesday and Saturday.

Since last year, the PCSO has been conducting aggressive lotto marketing campaigns dubbed “Handog Pakabog” jackpot raising schemes where they raise the jackpot of their lotto games — namely the Regular Lotto 6/42, Mega Lotto 6/45, Super Lotto 6/49, Grand Lotto 6/55, and Ultra Lotto 6/58, from P89 million, P90 million, P100 million and now P200 million.

Robles said the jackpot-raising campaigns had been resoundingly successful in boosting lotto revenues.

Meanwhile, the 6/45 Mega Lotto with a jackpot of P46 million is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Robles urged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. | With a report from Christopher Lloyd Caliwan – Philippine News Agency

