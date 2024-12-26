2025: List of long weekends for the entire year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The year 2025 promises to be filled with opportunities for Filipinos to enjoy long weekends, whether for rest, travel, or quality time with loved ones.

With a mix of regular holidays, special non-working days, and smart use of leave credits, the upcoming year offers numerous long weekends for relaxation and celebration.

The long weekends begin with a rare five-day break from December 28, 2024 (Saturday), to January 1, 2025 (Wednesday). This festive period includes Rizal Day on December 30, New Year’s Eve on December 31, and New Year’s Day on January 1. It’s the perfect time to welcome 2025 with family and joyful celebrations.

April brings the solemnity of Holy Week from April 17 (Thursday) to April 20 (Sunday). Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday, all regular holidays, allow Filipinos to engage in religious traditions and reflection.

Labor Day on May 1 (Thursday) becomes a four-day weekend when paired with a leave day on May 2 (Friday), running until May 4 (Sunday). It’s an ideal time for brief getaways or personal downtime.

Independence Day on June 12 (Thursday) also offers an extended break when paired with leave on June 13 (Friday), resulting in a four-day weekend through June 15 (Sunday). This holiday encourages reflection on the nation’s history and freedom.

In August, one of the longest breaks of the year stretches from August 21 (Thursday) to August 25 (Monday). Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21 and National Heroes Day on August 25 frame this five-day respite, with a leave day on August 22 (Friday) enhancing the holiday.

November features two long weekends. The first, from October 31 (Friday) to November 2 (Sunday), coincides with All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, offering time to honor departed loved ones.

The second runs from November 29 (Saturday) to December 1 (Monday), celebrating Bonifacio Day on December 1 in honor of revolutionary hero Andres Bonifacio.

December closes the year with three extended breaks. The first, from December 6 (Saturday) to December 8 (Monday), celebrates the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

The second spans December 24 (Wednesday) to December 29 (Monday), including Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, and a chance to extend leave on December 26 (Friday).

The year ends with a six-day stretch from December 30 (Tuesday) to January 4, 2026 (Sunday), including Rizal Day on December 30 and New Year’s Day, with January 2 (Friday) providing another opportunity to file leave.

