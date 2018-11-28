John Prats and wife Isabel Oli welcome second child

CELEBRITY couple John Prats and Isabel Oli welcomed their second child, born on Nov. 25 at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City.

The Kapamilya actor shared a photo showing the baby’s foot in an Instagram post.

“So…this is Freedom. Thank you Lord God,” he captioned it.

Celebrities John Medina, Sancho Vito Delas Alas, Jolina Magdangal, Rufa Mae Quinto, Nadia Montenegro, Ritz Azul, JC De Vera, Benj Manalo, Nikki Valdez, Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton, and Mark Lapid congratulated him.

Another photo posted by the actor was taken at the delivery room when Oli gave birth to their son.

He thanked the people who prayed for his wife, and then paying tribute to Oli said, “Grabe ang paghihirap mo wifey, pero sulit ang lahat. Hindi madaling manganak, kaya pag nakita niyo ang hirap ng mga asawa niyo habang nanganganak, sobra ang pagmahal at respeto na ibibigay niyo sa kanya.”

Oli on her Instagram shared a photo of baby Freedom also.

“Your papa @johnprats, achi @featherprats and I prayed. And you came true. We love you babe @freedomprats,” Oli said.

Prats and Oli tied the knot in 2015.

In 2016, Oli gave birth to their first child, named Feather.