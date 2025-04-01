Prank responsibly this April Fools!

CEBU CITY, Philippines– April Fools’ Day, celebrated every April 1st, is a day dedicated to pranks and practical jokes. While its exact origins are unclear, some historians believe it dates back to 16th-century France, when the switch from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar caused confusion about the new year’s date.

Those who still celebrated the new year in late March were mocked as “April fools.” Others trace it back to ancient Roman festivals like Hilaria, where people disguised themselves and played tricks on each other. This are according to Brittanica.

Today, April Fools’ is widely observed across different cultures, with media outlets, brands, and individuals joining in on the fun. However, not all pranks are harmless—some can be offensive, misleading, or even dangerous. That’s why it’s important to know what not to prank about!

Here’s a list of what NOT to prank about on April Fools’ Day—because some jokes just aren’t funny:

Death or Accidents:

Fake tragedies aren’t jokes. Pretending someone has died or been in a serious accident can cause unnecessary panic, fear, and emotional distress. This cannot only cause distress to someone, but can bring out some hidden traumas that would open wounds.

Fake Emergencies:

Wasting resources is no laughing matter. Calling in fake fires and other emergency hotlines, not only causes anxiety but it can also tie up real emergency responders.

Pregnancy Announcements:

Not everyone finds this funny. Joking about pregnancy or miscarriage can be painful for people dealing with infertility, pregnancy loss, or personal struggles.

Breakups and Cheating:

Trust is hard to rebuild. Telling your partner you’re breaking up or that you’ve cheated—even as a joke can cause real emotional harm — again, a joke that can open different flood gate of emotions.

Fake Firings or Layoffs:

Job security is no joke. Telling a coworker they’ve been fired or faking a company layoff can create unnecessary stress and anxiety. In our day today, having and finding a job is more than just for mere survival.

Serious Medical Diagnoses:

Health scares aren’t funny. Pretending to have a terminal illness or telling someone they have one can be traumatic, especially for those with real health struggles.

Faking orders online:

Pranks should be safe, not harmful. Ordering food online today with fake addresses and not able to pay the riders are not funny pranks to pull of at all. These riders are just making a living, taking that away from them for fun is not cool at all .

Animal-Related Pranks:

Pets are family, not props. Pretending a pet has run away or been given away can cause unnecessary distress to animal lovers and pet owners.

April Fools’ Day is all about fun and laughter, but not at the expense of someone’s feelings, safety, or well-being. A good prank should be lighthearted, harmless, and leave everyone—including the person being pranked—laughing in the end. So before pulling a joke, ask yourself: Would I be okay if this happened to me? If the answer is no, it’s probably best to skip it.