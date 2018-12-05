Fire hits Kamputhaw, Cebu
A fire engulfed a highly residential area in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.
The blaze was reported at 10:20 am. 12 minutes later, it was placed under task force alpha, to mobilize firefighters from neighboring local governments.
According to Chief Inspector Noel Nelson Ababon of BFP-Cebu City, houses and a mosque was razed by the fire based on their initial report.
Authorities controlled the fire at 11: 15, he added.
Firefighters continue to put out the fire as of this writing.
