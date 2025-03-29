Team Mandaue presents plans, celebrates Digong’s 80th b-day

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Team Mandaue of dismissed Mayor Jonas Cortes gathered at least 30, 000 of their supporters Friday night to officially kick off their campaign.

At the same time, the group celebrated the 80th birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte who is currently under the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Netherlands.

The gathering that was held at the Pasilong sa Paradise in Brgy. Guizo provided a venue for Team Mandaue to formally introduce members of their slate.

Each of the candidates were introduced and allowed to present their campaign platforms.

‘Bring back PRRD’

But before Cortes was allowed to address the crowd, Team Mandaue members and their supporters sang the Happy Birthday song for Duterte. They also brought out a cake as a birthday gift for the former President.

Cortes blew the candle on Duterte’s behalf.

Loud chants, “bring back PRRD” also filled the venue.

According to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), at least 30, 000 people were at Pasilong sa Paradise Friday night.

In a video message, Vice President Sara Duterte thanked their allies in Mandaue City for celebrating another milestone in her father’s life.

“Napakalakig bagay para kay Pangulong Duterte ang pagtitipon ninyo para sa kanyang pag uwi at kaarawan. Maraming salamat at napapagaan nito ang mga hamon na hinaharap niya ngayon.”

(Gatherings such as this is very important to President Duterte as we prepare for his return to the country and celebrate his birthday. Thank you because this is helping him overcome the challenges that he is now facing.)

At the same time, she urged Mandauehanons to continue to pray for the former President’s health and for him to have a long life.

“Hilingin din natin sa Diyos na sana ay makauwi na agad si Pangulong Duterte sa Pilipinas.”

(Let us also pray to God for President Duterte’s immediate return to the Philippines.)

Duterte was in Mandaue City, at the same venue, on February 22 to attend an indignation rally and to show support for his local allies. A few weeks later on March 11, he was arrested based on a warrant issued by the ICC.

Expanded services

In his campaign speech, Cortes made a promise to expand health, education, socialized housing and social services, should he win in the May 12 elections.

Before he was dismissed form office, Cortes said that his administration was already able to introduce various improvements at City Hall and in the delivery of service to the Mandauehanons. However, a lot remains to be done.

Cortes said that from P8, 000, senior citizens are now getting cash aid of P10, 000 per year. This should be increased further to help the elderly better address their needs.

In addition, health workers should be stationed in the city’s 27 barangays to attend to the needs of the seniors like monitor their blood pressure and provide them with maintenance medicines.

Atty. Regal Oliva, Tean Mandaue’s congressional candidate, also shared her plans to extend free medical coverage to the senior citizens.

Socialized housing

As for socialized housing, Cortes said he hopes to replicate the Tipolo Residences in Brgy. Tipolo to the 26 other barangays here.

Tipolo Residences that consists of two condominium buildings—one funded by the city government and the other donated by Cebu Land Masters Incorporated as part of the Socialized and Balanced Housing Act- was built to address the housing needs of families who were displaced by huge fires that hit Brgys. Tipolo, Guizo, and Mantuyong in 2016 and 2019. These families used to occupy the compound of the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

Cortes said that a similar housing project should be implemented in Brgys. Canduman, Pagsabungan, and Paknaan.

Education

While they address housing needs, Cortes said that they will also build school buildings in barangays that are currently without educational institutions.

At present, Mandaue City has 49 public schools, including 27 elementary and 22 secondary schools.

“Ang amoang ikasaad kaninyo, among paningkamutan nga atoang padayunon ang kalambuan niining dakbayan sa Mandaue. Atoang palapdan atoang serbisyo,” Cortes said.

(We are making a promise to continue to work for Mandaue City’s progress . We will continue to expand the services [that we give to the people].)

In addition, Oliva shared her plans to already elevate the status of the Mandaue City College into a university.

“Mao ni among saad ninyo. Tagai lang mi og tulo ka tuig ni Jonas Cortes. You will see the difference, kung unsa ang Oliva-Cortes tandem. Kung ako na ang molingkod sa kongreso ug ang konseho naa tanan sa Team Mandaue, Pakit-on ta mo unsa ka ngilngil ang Team Mandaue nga moserbisyo dinha sa dakbayan sa Mandaue,” said Oliva.

(This is our promise. Just give me and Jonas Cortes three years. You will see the difference under the Oliva-Cortes tandem. When I am in congress and Team Mandaue members are at the City Council, we will show you the kind of service that Team Mandaue has to offer to the City of Mandaue.)

The Team Mandaue’s slate also include Malcolm Sanchez and JJ Go for Provincial Board Members; Glenn Bercede for Vice Mayor; and Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Jun Arcilla, Dante Borbajo, Oscar Del Castillo, Jennifer Del Mar, Editha Flores-Cabahug, Jimmy Lumapas, Jonjie Espina, Atty. Carlo Fortuna, Ernie Manatad, Francis Karlo Remedio, and Marco Sanchez for Councilor.

