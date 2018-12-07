Fire hits Carcar City, Cebu

CEBU CITY- At least 20 houses were gutted by a fire that hit Barangay Poblacion 2, Carcar City, Cebu on December 7, Friday morning.

The alarm was received past 9 am. An hour late, it was raised to Task Force Alpha, to mobilize firefighters from neighboring local government units.

In a radio interview with dyLA, Cebu Provincial Fire Marshall Supt. Cesar Patrocino said that the fire mostly affected a nearby residential area.

Only portions of the market were affected by the fire and no one was reportedly injured, he added.

The fire was placed under control around 10:20 am.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause and total damage of the fire.