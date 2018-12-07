Fire hits Carcar City, Cebu
CEBU CITY- At least 20 houses were gutted by a fire that hit Barangay Poblacion 2, Carcar City, Cebu on December 7, Friday morning.
The alarm was received past 9 am. An hour late, it was raised to Task Force Alpha, to mobilize firefighters from neighboring local government units.
In a radio interview with dyLA, Cebu Provincial Fire Marshall Supt. Cesar Patrocino said that the fire mostly affected a nearby residential area.
Only portions of the market were affected by the fire and no one was reportedly injured, he added.
The fire was placed under control around 10:20 am.
Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause and total damage of the fire.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.